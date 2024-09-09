Brazilian delegation notes hospitality, organization of BRICS Trade Union Forum in Sochi

RIO DE JANEIRO, September 9. /TASS/. Miguel Torres, president of Brazilian Forza Sindical, praised the high level of organization and pointed to the cordial welcome that the meeting participants received during the 13th BRICS Trade Union Forum held in Sochi on September 7-8.

"Perfect organization of the forum and great hospitality. I also thank the local government for including the Trade Union Forum in the agenda of Russia’s BRICS chairmanship, which made it possible to bring current issues to the [forum] participants," the president of the Brazilian Trade Union organization said in an interview with Brazil’s Agencia Sindical agency following the meeting.

According to the head of Forza Sindical, the BRICS economies are growing, with all members of the organization recording GDP and employment growth. "The composition of BRICS is diverse <...>. However, the economic growth is common for the countries of the group," he added.

Torres recalled that the next BRICS Trade Union Forum will be held in Brazil and assured that its participants will continue to defend workers' rights. "We will continue to fight for a global pact for decent working conditions, democracy, social understanding and strengthening of trade unions in the BRICS countries. By the way, the program will include a meeting of all labor ministers of the group countries," the union leader said.

The 13th BRICS Trade Union Forum was held in Sochi on September 7-8. It was attended by representatives of Russia, Brazil, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Iran, and Ethiopia.