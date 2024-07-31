US arms deliveries to Kiev prolong conflict in Ukraine — Iran's UN envoy

DUBAI, July 31. /TASS/. Western weapons being supplied to Kiev delay the resolution of the Ukrainian crisis and cause great harm to the civilian peaceful population, Iran's Permanent Representative to the UN, Amir Saeid Iravani, has said.

"The US and its allies should look in the mirror to understand that advanced Western weapons, especially American ones, have prolonged the war in Ukraine and harmed the civilian population," Iravani wrote in a letter to the president of the UN Security Council.

In the message quoted by the IRNA news agency the Iranian diplomat rejected accusations from the United States, Britain and France that Tehran was allegedly supplying Russia with weapons to be used in the special military operation in Ukraine.

Moscow and Tehran previously repeatedly rejected allegations of supplies of Iranian military technologies to Russia.