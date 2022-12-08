Gazprom Neft to launch needle coke production at Omsk Refinery in 2024

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Gazprom Neft plans to launch a project of producing needle coke used in the manufacturing of Li-ion batteries and graphitized electrodes for the steelmaking industry at the Omsk Refinery, director of Gazprom Neft’s oil and gas processing directorate Oleg Vedernikov told reporters.

"One of the priorities after the launch of the deep refining unit is to complete the needle coke project at the Omsk Refinery. This is a critical raw material for the metals industry, which is not produced in Russia. Preparations for the upgrade have already begun. We plan to complete the project in 2024," Vedernikov said.

In addition to the economic effect, this project will further improve the environmental footprint of the refinery, he noted. The unit’s impact on the environment will drop four-fold after its upgrade.

The future production facility will reduce the import dependence of many sectors of the Russian industry, from steelmaking to aerospace.

It was reported earlier that Gazprom Neft plans to produce over 31,000 metric tons of needle coke per year, with an option of entering export markets.