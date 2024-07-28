Israeli chief of the General Staff reviews operational plans — IDF

TEL AVIV, July 28. /TASS/. Israeli Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi has assessed the security situation and preparations of plans of operation after a strike on Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights from Lebanon, Anna Ukolova, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson, told TASS.

"After Hezbollah’s strike on the Israeli city that killed 12 children aged from ten to sixteen, Halevi reviewed the situation and assessed operative plans," she said.

According to Ukolova, the chief of the General Staff held a meeting on security issues while visiting Majdal Shams on Sunday night. He held another meeting with the military "right now" to discuss operational plans.

On the evening of July 27, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that the north of the country came under heavy shelling from Lebanon. One of the projectiles hit a soccer pitch in Majdal Shams, where local children were at that moment. As a result, twelve people were killed and 40 were wounded.

The Israeli authorities pinned the blame on Hezbollah and vowed a harsh response. Hezbollah denied any involvement in the incident.

On July 22, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu left for a visit to the United States. He spoke to the US Congress and held separate talks with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. After that, he met with former President Donald Trump. Following the strike on the Golan Heights, Netanyahu cut short his visit and returned to Israel on July 28.