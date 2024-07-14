China says joint patrols of Beijing, Moscow in Pacific Ocean not aimed at anyone

BEIJING, July 14. /TASS/. Joint maritime patrols of China and Russia in the Pacific Ocean are not aimed at any third side, the Chinese Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"In accordance with annual plan and agreements between China and Russia naval forces of China and Russia started conducting the fourth maritime patrol in respective waters of the western and northern parts of the Pacific Ocean not long ago," the statement reads. "Those actions are not aimed at any third sides and have nothing to do with the current international and regional situation," the ministry added.

The press service of the Russian Pacific Fleet said earlier that two Pacific Fleet corvettes, the Gromky and the Rezky, had called at the Chinese port of Zhanjiang to take part in a joint naval exercise called Maritime Interaction - 2024.

The practical phase of the exercise will take place from July 15 to 17. Russian and Chines ships will hold air defense drills, an anti-submarine exercise involving Chinese anti-submarine aircraft, and practice rescue at sea.