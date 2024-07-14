Hezbollah launches rocket attacks on 10 border areas in northern Israel

BEIRUT, July 14. /TASS/. Hezbollah carried out ten operations in one day against military objects of the Israeli army in the Upper and Western Galilee, the group said in statement on its Telegram channel.

It reports that Shiite fighters used Falaq and Jihad surface-to-surface missiles in attacks on command posts and barracks of Israeli military personnel in the area of the settlements of Beit Hillel, Maayun Baruch, Metula and Margaliot.

"Katyusha rockets hit Israeli positions near the city of Qiryat Shemona and mechanized patrols in Ramiya, Ruwais, Tel Shaar and Hanitha, resulting in enemy casualties," the text states.

In response, Israeli artillery shelled the surrounding areas of Kfar Kila, Meiss Ej Jabal, Rab Talyatin, Tellet Hamamis and El Edeise, from where rockets and jet-propelled projectiles were fired. An Israeli drone struck one of the vehicles in the village of Kfar Tibnin, as a result of which Hezbollah field commander Abbas Qassem was killed.