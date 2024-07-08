Xi Jinping calls on international community to create conditions for peace in Ukraine

BEIJING, June 8. /TASS/. The international community needs to create conditions for peace in Ukraine, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Beijing.

"The international community should create conditions and assist both parties in resuming direct dialogue and talks. A ceasefire in the [Ukrainian] conflict will only be possible when all major powers demonstrate positive energy instead of negative," Xi pointed out, as cited by China Central Television.

The Chinese president noted that "China, on its part, is actively working for peace and facilitating negotiations by encouraging and supporting all efforts aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the crisis."

Orban is currently on a visit to China. On July 5, he made a trip to Moscow to discuss possible ways to resolve the conflict in Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin. On July 2, Orban visited the Ukrainian capital of Kiev to meet with the country’s President Vladimir Zelensky.