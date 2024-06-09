Narendra Modi sworn in as India’s prime minister for third time

NEW DELHI, June 9. /TASS/. Narendra Modi, the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Indian People's Party (Bharatiya Janata Party, BJP), which won the general parliamentary elections, has been sworn in as prime minister for his third term.

The ceremony was televised live by Indian TV channels.

Modi was sworn into office by President Droupadi Murmu. He became India’s second prime minister after Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister of independent India, to serve as head of government for three consecutive terms.