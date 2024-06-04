Hamas to send delegation to Cairo to discuss hostage deal — newspaper

TEL AVIV, June 4. /TASS/. The radical Palestinian movement Hamas will send a delegation to Cairo on June 4 to discuss the deal proposed by Israel on the release of hostages held by the group in the Gaza Strip, the Times of Israel reported, citing sources.

According to two officials, Hamas last week responded positively to US President Joe Biden's public statement on the potential deal, but the movement hasn't yet given a formal response.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden announced his three-phase ceasefire plan for resolving the Middle East conflict, with each phase lasting six weeks. The first phase calls for a complete ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza settlements, and the release of hostages held by Hamas in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails. In addition, the parties are to start negotiations during this phase, with the ceasefire remaining in place until they reach an agreement. The second phase calls for the release of all surviving hostages, including servicemen. The third stage will see the beginning of the reconstruction of the war-ravaged Gaza Strip and the transfer of the remains of dead Israelis to their families.