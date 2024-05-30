MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The expiration of Vladimir Zelensky's term as president of Ukraine renders any officials appointed by him illegitimate, nullifying any decisions made by them after this time, Dmitry Tabachnik, former deputy prime minister and one of the constitution’s authors, told TASS.

Ukraine is actively discussing the issue of the legitimacy of the government in the absence of parliamentary and presidential elections, which cannot be held during martial law. In particular, Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) lawmaker Alexander Dubinsky said that the powers of the Ukrainian president, according to the constitution, expired on May 21, and there is no legitimate way to extend them. The country's former ambassador to the UK Vadym Pristayko acknowledged that Kiev's Western partners are also concerned about the end of Zelensky's presidential term.

"In a legitimate exercise of his powers, Mr. Zelensky appointed the heads of all regional administrations of Ukraine, a large number of top representatives of the executive branch, deputy governors, heads of regional and district, as well as of military-civilian administrations. Accordingly, with the loss of legitimacy by Mr. Zelensky, the entire structure, the entire executive branch loses its legitimacy. None of its decrees, orders, executive decisions are legitimate," he said.