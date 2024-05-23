US not discussing deployment of nukes to Poland, Kirby says

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Washington is not in any discussions with Warsaw on placing its nuclear weapons on Polish soil under NATO’s Nuclear Sharing program, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby told RMF24 Radio.

"I don’t have anything to say, we don’t discuss these things, and I don’t have any US policy changes to discuss today," Kirby said, responding to a relevant question.

On April 22, Polish President Andrzej Duda said in an interview with the Fakt newspaper that Warsaw had repeatedly discussed with the United States the possibility of deploying its nuclear weapons in Poland under NATO’s Nuclear Sharing program and expressed readiness to do just that, if necessary. Commenting on Duda’s remark, the republic’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that such issues were up to the government to decide, while the Polish Foreign Ministry said that the cabinet had not discussed this matter yet.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned that US nuclear weapons will immediately draw attention of the Russian General Staff and that they will be taken into consideration during military planning, should they ever be placed in Poland.