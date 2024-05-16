US playing blame game in Ukraine conflict not productive — Chinese Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, May 16. /TASS/. Washington pointing the finger at China for fomenting the Ukrainian conflict will not help resolve the current crisis, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a briefing.

"The passive position of the US regarding the Ukrainian crisis is not caused by China. <...> Shifting the blame onto China will not solve the problem and will not change the lack of initiative coming from the United States. On the contrary, it will further complicate the situation, and the result may not be what the parties concerned would like to see," the spokesman said.

Wang Wenbin also rejected Washington's accusations of military aid to Russia, emphasizing that "China has always taken a prudent and responsible stance when it comes to military exports, and strictly controls the export of dual-use goods."