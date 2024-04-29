Israeli delegation invited to talks in Cairo — news outlet

DUBAI, April 29. /TASS/. A delegation from Israel has received an invitation to visit Cairo on April 29, where negotiations on the ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages continue, the Al-Araby Al-Jadeed newspaper reports, citing its sources.

"It is planned that the invited Israeli delegation will be empowered to give responses to inquiries from Hamas but will not have a mandate to make decisions or state the official position," the news outlet said, citing a source.

Invitation to the delegation from Israel is aimed at expediting the process of reaching an agreement between the parties, the source added.