Imedi TV Channel reporter injured in Tbilisi during clashes

TBILISI, April 29. /TASS/. Lana Pogosova, the reporter of the Georgian TV Channel Imedi, was injured during clashes in Tbilisi between protesters against the foreign agents law and police near the parliament building.

"Imedi reporters Lana Pogosova, who was caught in crowding near the parliament building, was delivered to a clinic. She was injured when protest action participants attempted to break through metal fencing," the TV channel said.

Representatives of nongovernment organizations and political parties staged an action of protest in Tbilisi on Sunday against the foreign agents law. Clashes with police started later near the parliament building. the situation is now calm and the greater portion of protesters broke up.