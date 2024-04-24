Lukashenko says US rues giving rise to Russia-China alliance

MINSK, April 24. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko believes that the United States erred in kindling the alliance between its main enemy China and Russia.

"The world has already changed and not the way they dreamed of across the pond. But what do they want? What do they expect? The US, having briskly attacked all undesirables at once, realized that it made a mistake by uniting disobedient Russia and their main enemy - China," Lukashenko said at the opening of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly.

According to him, through its pressure, the United States "united these two states - Russia with rich natural resources and a powerful defense industry and China with a huge economic and human capital."