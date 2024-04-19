Israel assesses effectiveness, consequences of strike on Iran — media

NEW YORK, April 19. /TASS/. Israel is assessing the effectiveness and consequences of the strike it carried out on a facility in Iran on Friday morning, NBC reported, citing an unnamed source.

A spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) declined to comment on the reports of the strike when asked by the TV channel.

Earlier, ABC television reported, citing a US official, that Israel had launched a missile strike on a site in Iranian territory. CNN said, citing a US official, that the launch was an Israeli response to an Iranian attack on April 13.

On the evening of April 13, Iran launched drones and missiles toward Israel in response to what it called "repeated crimes" from Tel Aviv, including the attack on the consular office of the Iranian Embassy in Damascus ascribed to Israel. Tehran’s state-run media outlets said that military facilities in Israel were targeted. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed it intercepted 99% of the nearly 350 projectiles launched at Israel with minor damage caused to Nevatim airbase. Tehran assured that it was not planning any further action after the April 13 strike, but Israeli authorities said that they were preparing to retaliate the attack.