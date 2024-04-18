LONDON, April 18. /TASS/. One of the largest Western investors in Ukraine, Anglo-German businessman Arnulf Damerau, has said that employees of President Vladimir Zelensky's office and the Security Service are extorting tens of millions of euros from him.

Damerau told the Financial Times that officials and law enforcement agencies are trying to extort tens of millions of euros from him for stopping fabricated court cases against his business in the country. The newspaper said that last October, the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine accused Cosmolot, a large online gaming and gambling website and the country’s 10th-largest taxpayer, half-owned by Damerau, of violating gambling laws and evading 560 million euros in taxes. The businessman claimed he was approached by a Ukrainian man in December 2023 with an offer to close the case and unfreeze the company's accounts if he agreed to hand over control of half the company to an offshore trust.

The businessman said that he provided details of the meeting, along with evidence and a list of names of those involved, to US and European intelligence agencies. Zelensky's representative declined to comment, the newspaper said.

Viktor Medvedchuk, the former leader of the Opposition Platform - For Life party (banned in Ukraine) and the current leader of the Other Ukraine movement, said on April 17 that corruption in Ukraine reached unprecedented levels during Zelensky's time in power, especially after Western aid poured into the country. According to an opinion poll conducted by the International Republican Institute in Ukraine, more than half (51%) of Ukrainians believe that government corruption is the greatest threat to their country.