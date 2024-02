MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. The US and UK have carried out strikes on the Al-Hodeidah Governorate in western Yemen, which is controlled by Houthis from the rebel Ansar Allah movement, the movement-owned Al Masirah TV channel said.

According to it, coalition forces attacked the outskirts of Beit al-Faqih, a city located about 50 km south of the administrative center of the province. There has been no information about possible casualties.