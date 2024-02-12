Putin ready to compromise on Ukraine — US journalist Carlson

DUBAI, February 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready for a serious compromise on Ukraine, US journalist Tucker Carlson, who recently interviewed the Russian leader, said.

"I mean, leaders of every country on the planet other than maybe the United States during the unipolar period, are forced by the nature of their jobs to compromise. Compromise is part of it. That's what diplomacy is. And he's (Putin - TASS) among those," he said at the World Governments Summit in Dubai.

The US journalist said he spoke off the record with Putin after the interview but did not disclose what about.

In his interview with Carlson, Putin said that Russia had never rejected dialogue on Ukraine but after the disruption of the talks in Istanbul in March 2022 would not take the first step.