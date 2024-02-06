IAEA chief expected to visit Zaporozhye nuke plant

MELITOPOL, February 7. /TASS/. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi is expected to pay his fourth visit to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) on Wednesday, when he will oversee the 16th rotation of IAEA staff at the nuclear facility.

Earlier, Grossi announced plans to visit "Zaporozhye, Kiev and Russia" in the near future. Alexey Likhachev, CEO of Russia’s Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation, said later that he expected to meet with the IAEA director general soon. The agency, in turn, said that Grossi would hold high-level talks in Kiev on Tuesday before visiting the ZNPP.

On Tuesday, the IAEA director general met with Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko. That meeting, Grossi confirmed, would be followed by his trip to the ZNPP.

Grossi first visited the Zaporozhye nuke plant on September 1, 2022, following which the permanent presence of IAEA experts was established there.