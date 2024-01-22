BRATISLAVA, January 22. /TASS/. Deputy Speaker of the National Council (unicameral parliament) of Slovakia Lubos Blaha blamed NATO for the conflict in Ukraine in a post on his Telegram channel.

"If it weren't for the fact that the Americans were expanding together with NATO to the borders of Russia, there would not have been any war. Today the West is completely losing to the Russians," the politician wrote.

Social Democrat Blaha supported the position on the situation in Ukraine of the Prime Minister of Slovakia and his party leader Robert Fico. As the deputy speaker noted, the head of the government and the Direction - Social Democracy party is telling the truth that Ukraine is under complete control of the United States, and believes that it cannot become a member of NATO.

Fico meets with his Ukrainian counterpart Denis Shmygal in Uzhgorod on Wednesday.

"He is going to tell the Ukrainian prime minister this right to his face - let the guys finally wake up," Blaha wrote.