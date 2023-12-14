US, Russia actively discuss exchange of prisoners, arrestees – White House

WASHINGTON, December 14. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington continue to actively discuss questions related to the exchange of persons in custody and the return of US citizens Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan, White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby told reporters on Thursday.

Commenting on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s remarks, he said: "He [Putin] is right that we continue to talk to Moscow about getting Evan and Paul home where they belong and that those discussions are ongoing, and they're ongoing actively.".