China-Russia stance against arms in space finds broad support – China's Defense Ministry

BEIJING, December 14. /TASS/. Most countries support China and Russia in their determination to prevent weapons from spreading into space, Spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of National Defense Zhang Xiaogang said.

"This time, the UN General Assembly (UNGA) passed by a majority vote a draft resolution [on no first placement of weapons in outer space] drafted by China, Russia and other countries," said a statement posted on the ministry’s WeChat page.

"This fully demonstrates that the global community supports negotiations on an international legal act on space arms control and that it unequivocally objects to deploying arms in outer space and is ready to help build a human community with a shared future in space," the statement said.

Zhang Xiaogang pointed out that Beijing has always advocated the peaceful use of near-Earth space, facilitated international cooperation and opposed an arms race.

"It is alarming that some countries go against this trend, constantly pushing for weaponizing space and turning it into a battlefield," he added. "This could easily trigger an arms race in outer space and pose a serious threat to space security, as well as undermine global strategic stability."

The spokesman added that "relevant countries" should "correct their wrongdoings" and make a constructive contribution to promoting negotiations on legal instruments on space arms control.

In early December, the United Nations General Assembly passed the draft resolution ‘No First Placement of Weapons in Outer Space’. The resolution was supported by 127 countries, which is five more than last year, whereas 50 more voted against and another six abstained. Russia, Belarus, China, Cuba, Egypt and North Korea authored the resolution.