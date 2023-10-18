Hamas counted on support from Hezbollah and PLO, Hersh quotes source as saying

NEW YORK, October 18. /TASS/. Hamas hoped that Hezbollah and the Palestine Liberation Organization would support them, US journalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh said, citing an unidentified US official.

The American intelligence community believes the recent Hamas raid into Israel failed in every way, Hersh said, citing an unidentified knowledgeable official.

"There was a belief by Hamas that the success of their raid, which was planned over two years, was going to rally the Arab world to their cause. They thought Hezbollah and the PLO [Palestine Liberation Organization] in the West Bank, would support them," he quoted the official as saying.

According to the US, Hamas leaders began planning the attack two years ago. Hersh's source said the militants were afraid that hat the ongoing talks between Israel and Saudi Arabia would lead to further isolation of the groups opposing Israel.

"The most vital supporter of the Hamas raid, I was told, was the Iranian government, whose leadership in Tehran was directly involved, in terms of money and materials for the October 7 attacks," Hersh wrote.

He then quoted the official as saying this, "The Iranians want to attack Israel with every Palestinian they can find. Iran did not realize how much murdering of civilians there would be. Hamas was crazed by blood."

The journalist said he was told that despite Western fears, there has been no sign that the Hamas uprising served as an inspiration to Israel’s enemies.

"In the Great Game, it was a chess game in which Hamas was a pawn," he quoted the official as saying.

The situation in the Middle East sharply escalated following an incursion of Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip into Israel on October 7. Hamas regards the attack as a response to Israeli actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem's Temple Mount. Israel has declared a complete siege of the Gaza Strip and has started delivering strikes on that area and parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank. More than 3,400 Palestinians have been killed and more than 12,000 wounded. Also, up to 1,500 Israelis have been killed and more than 4,500 wounded.