Israel’s war against Hamas to take time and effort — premier

TEL-AVIV, October 7. /TASS/. Israel’s military operation in the Gaza Strip against the radical Palestinian group Hamas will be lengthy and difficult, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a televised address to the nation late on Saturday.

"I am now addressing all citizens of Israel as we all stand together in this war. This war will take time, and it will be difficult. There are tough days ahead, but I will promise you one thing: with God’s help, through a united effort and with our belief in Israel, we will win," he said.