Israel considers Iran responsible for Hamas actions – Ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Israel considers Iran to be one of the parties responsible for Hamas' actions, saying that Tehran finances such organizations, Israeli Ambassador to Moscow Alexander Ben Zvi said in an interview with TASS.

"We offer a solution all the time, we have nothing against Gaza residents. Terrorist organizations are simply holding them hostage and using them as human shields. There are other forces at work. Iran, for example, finances such terrorist organizations," he said, commenting on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict's continued escalation.