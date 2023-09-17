Yerevan never stopped working on peace treaty with Baku — Armenian diplomat

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Armenia never stopped working on a peace treaty with Azerbaijan, Edmon Marukyan, an ambassador-at-large at the Armenian Foreign Ministry, told TASS.

"Work on the treaty never stopped," he said in an interview.

"As for the slowing of the peace treaty process, Armenia has conveyed its approaches, and Azerbaijan has responded. We will send our responses within the specified period after the relevant work," Marukyan went on to say.

On August 24, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Yerevan had submitted new proposals to Baku for signing a peace agreement between the two countries. On September 13, Baku said it had responded to these proposals. On the same day, the Armenian Foreign Ministry confirmed receipt of the response from Azerbaijan, but said the sides were still far from agreement on several significant issues.

Earlier, Azerbaijani presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev said in an interview with TASS that "the peace process is being impeded due to the unconstructive and insincere position of the Armenian political leadership.".