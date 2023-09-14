Seoul does not rule out drills with US in response to Moscow, Pyongyang actions

SEOUL, September 14. /TASS/. South Korean authorities are closely monitoring the possibility of Russia and North Korea conducting joint naval drills and do not rule out holding missile defense maneuvers with the US and Japan in response, South Korean Defense Ministry Spokesman Jeon Ha-kyou said.

"There have been numerous such predictions, and while keeping that possibility in mind, [we] will continue to closely monitor for it," Jeon told reporters, replying to a question about the possibility of Russian-North Korean drills in the Sea of Japan.

He also commented on potential retaliatory actions, noting that a missile defense exercise with the US and Japan was not excluded. Jeon added that arms deliveries from North Korea would be in violation of the UN Security Council resolutions and expressed hope that international norms would be observed. On September 5, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said that the possibility of joint drills with North Korea was being discussed.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is on an official visit to Russia. Following talks with him, replying to a question about military and technical cooperation, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that Russia observes UN sanctions but there are "prospects" in that field.

On September 13, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian-North Korean cooperation is not directed against third countries and should not alarm anyone.