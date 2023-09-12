Russian, Chinese leaders to continue intensive contacts — Chinese Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, September 12. /TASS/. Intensive contacts between the Chinese and Russian presidents, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, on developing a comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries will continue, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Mao Ning said.

"Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin maintain strategic contacts in various formats as well as exchange views on issues of mutual interest. The two leaders will continue close exchanges on the issue of comprehensive strategic partnership and coordination between the two countries in the new era," the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman pointed out.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has earlier confirmed plans for contacts between Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping in the upcoming months. It was reported that Putin plans to take part in the Belt and Road Forum in China in October this year.