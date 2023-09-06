ASEAN countries voice concern over rising tensions in Indo-Pacific Region — declaration

TOKYO, September 6. /TASS/. The countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have expressed concern over the rising geopolitical tensions in the Indo-Pacific Region, according to the statement issued following their summit in Jakarta.

"We expressed concern over the intensifying geopolitical tensions in the region, and further underlined the value and relevance of the Indo-Pacific Region to ASEAN’s peace, security, stability and prosperity. We were determined to further promote the Indo-Pacific Region in our interactions with partners and to mainstream and promote the implementation of the Indo-Pacific Region through concrete projects and activities in order to promote mutual trust, respect and benefit through ASEAN-led mechanisms," the statement says.

ASEAN was founded in 1967 and brings together 10 countries - Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.