Gabon’s transitional leader pledges to make government institutions more democratic

PRETORIA, September 2. /TASS/. General Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, serving as Gabon’s transitional leader following a military coup, has promised to reorganize government institutions to make them more democratic.

"We are talking about a reorganization to make them more democratic instruments, more in line with international standards in terms of respect for human rights, fundamental freedoms, democracy and the rule of law, as well as fighting corruption, which has become commonplace in our country," the AFP news agency quoted him as saying.

Senior Gabonese military officers on August 30 announced on national television that they had seized power in the country. The mutineers canceled the results of the August 26 presidential election that installed Ali Bongo Ondimba as president for a third straight term. Mutinous soldiers said he was being held under house arrest, surrounded by his family and doctors. Generals on August 30 proclaimed Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema as the country’s transitional leader. He is scheduled to be sworn into office on September 4.