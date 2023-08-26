Nigerien security forces eliminate dozens of militants

PRETORIA, August 26. /TASS/. Niger’s defense and security forces have eliminated several dozens of terrorists who attempted to attack two villages, the Nigerien Defense Ministry reported.

"Terrorists were plotting attacks on the population centers of Banibangou and Abala, located in the vicinity of Tillaberi," the Nigerien Press Agency quoted the ministry as saying. "Terrorist forces have been wiped out, several dozens of militants have been eliminated. The field commanders of terrorist groups are among those killed," the defense agency said. According to it, over 200 motorcycles and five automobiles the terrorists had been using have been captured and destroyed.

Tillaberi is located in a strategically important region where the borders of three countries, Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso, come together. Extremist Islamist terrorist groups are active in that part of Africa.