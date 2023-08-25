Russian President Putin fully participated in BRICS Summit — top South African diplomat

PRETORIA, August 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin fully participated in all events of the XV BRICS Summit along with four other heads of state and government of the member countries, South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor said.

"We are very pleased that Russian President Vladimir Putin fully participated in all events of the summit via videoconference along with the leaders of the other four BRICS countries who were in South Africa," she told the Ubuntu radio station. "I would like to thank everyone who participated in the BRICS Summit and in the meetings held on the sidelines of the summit. We are grateful and proud to have hosted such a summit, which was attended by more than 60 heads of state."

Pandor also recalled that South Africa will host a number of other important events before the end of the year. "In October, the BRICS Inter-Parliamentary Forum will be held in Johannesburg," she said, adding that "the work continues."

Russia will assume the rotating BRICS chairmanship in 2024.