UN chief to speak at BRICS events on topics of climate change, financial system reforming

UNITED NATIONS, August 21. /TASS/. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has accepted the invitation to speak at the BRICS events in South Africa to call for solidarity in addressing such problems as climate change and restructuring of the international financial system, United Nations Secretary-General’s Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday.

"It is no surprise that we are at a particular challenging period right now. BRICS summit brings together some very important actors on the international stage. South Africa has a particularly important role to play. The Secretary-General gladly accepts the invitation and will use it as a way to deliver some key messages," he said.

According to the spokesman, Guterres will take part in the outreach-format meeting with African countries and in BRICS plus dialogue. "There he will deliver a clear message that in the fractured world overwhelmed by crises there is no credible alternatives to the cooperation," Dujarric said. "He will ask leaders to act in solidarity and urgency on a set of issues that include climate change and restructuring of the international financial system among others."

"During his visit the Secretary-General will be meeting with various leaders on the margins of the BRICS summit," he added.

The BRICS summit will be held in Johannesburg, South Africa, from August 22 through 24.