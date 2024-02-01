Conflict in Ukraine 'a good deal' for the US — Stoltenberg

WASHINGTON, February 1. /TASS/. The military support for Ukraine in the conflict with Russia is economically beneficial for the US and reinforces the US defense industry, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

"Ukraine is a good deal for the United States," Stoltenberg told the Washington Examiner.

He underscored that "most of the money" that Washington allocates for Kiev, is being invested in the US defense industry, which makes it "stronger."

In regards to the Republicans’ criticism of the alliance, the Secretary General noted that NATO membership is beneficial for the US security.

Previously, Stoltenberg said in an interview for Politico that has doubts regarding the US’ potential withdrawal from the alliance if Donald Trump wins the presidential elections in November. Trump said earlier that he does not believe in the alliance’s help in case of an attack on the US.