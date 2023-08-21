South Korean president says DPRK could use nuclear weapons to reach military goals

TOKYO, August 21. /TASS/. North Korea could use nuclear weapons to achieve its goals, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said at a cabinet meeting.

"North Korea will use all kinds of means to achieve its military goals, and will not balk at using nuclear weapons," the Japanese Kyodo news agency quoted him as saying.

The South Korean president also said that South Korea will bolster trilateral cooperation with the US and Japan amid the growing threat from the DPRK.

Yoon Suk Yeol had just completed his US trip, where he had trilateral talks with US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. He also had separate bilateral meetings with the US and Japanese leaders. In a joint statement following the trilateral talks, the sides reaffirmed their commitment to restoring dialogue with the DPRK without preconditions. The three leaders also agreed that getting rid of nuclear weapons is a common goal of the international community, pledging to make efforts to ensure that they are never used again.