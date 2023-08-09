German lawmaker says Germany already in 'gray zone' of Ukrainian conflict

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Germany has moved away from the principle of neutrality and is already in the 'gray zone' of the Ukrainian armed conflict, Steffen Kotre, a member of the Bundestag (German parliament) for the Alternative for Germany (AfD), said.

"We have to talk, discuss things, try to bring the sides to peace. Arms supplies are a grave mistake because they add fuel to the fire of war and lead to people continuing to kill each other. All this has fatal consequences. The fact that Germany is supplying arms and training Ukrainian soldiers on its territory means that Germany has unfortunately moved away from the principle of neutrality. Germany is already in the ‘gray zone’ of war. There is a growing danger that the country and the whole of Europe will be drawn into this conflict. And that is why arms supplies are the last thing we should do," he said in a video interview seen by TASS.

The lawmaker pointed out that Germany must maintain relations with Russia and in no case impose new sanctions. "These sanctions contradict international law and, first of all, harm Germany itself. We must continue to trade with Russia - import cheap energy resources from there. Now we have expensive electricity, our citizens and industrial enterprises are forced to buy electricity at inflated prices," the Bundestag member continued, "This sanctions policy is fundamentally wrong. This is not our conflict. We have no business getting involved in it."