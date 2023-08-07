China’s special envoy conveys Beijing’s stance on Ukraine — Chinese Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, August 7. /TASS/. Chinese Special Representative for Eurasian Affairs and former Ambassador to Russia Li Hui conveyed Beijing’s position with regard to settling the Ukrainian conflict at an international conference in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, "China’s Special Representative for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui has discussed the options for a political settlement of the Ukrainian conflict with the parties present and conveyed China’s stance on the issue."

China’s foreign policy agency also asserted the necessity of adhering to the Chinese peace plan for settling the situation in Ukraine.

At the end of February, the Chinese Foreign Ministry published a document outlining its position on settling the crisis in Ukraine. It consists of 12 provisions, including instituting a ceasefire, observing the legitimate security interests of all countries, resolving the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, carrying out POW swaps between Moscow and Kiev, and refraining from imposing any unilateral sanctions outside of the framework of a relevant UN Security Council decision.

China said that dialogue and talks were the "only way to settle the Ukrainian crisis" and called on all sides to support Moscow and Kiev in "moving toward each other" as well as to resume dialogue as soon as possible. It was stressed that the global community should foster conditions and provide a platform for the resumption of talks.