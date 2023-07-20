Kyrgyz State Security Committee denies violation of West’s anti-Russian sanctions

BISHKEK, July 20. /TASS/. Neither Kyrgyzstan’s authorities nor its state-run companies have ever violated the West’s anti-Russian sanctions, the Kyrgyz State National Security Committee said on Thursday.

"It can be definitely said that neither the Kyrgyz government nor any of state-run structure and companies can be blamed for violating the regime of sanction restrictions imposed by the United States and Western countries on Russia," it said in a press statement.

The statement followed US media reports that economic measures may be imposed on Kyrgyzstan to stop supplies of sanctioned good to Russia.

"The State National Security Committee does not exclude that private companies may be violate the sanctions in the course of their business and production activities being unaware who are the end users of their products," it said, adding that probes have been launched to expose and terminate such activities.

The Washington Post said earlier citing its source that the United States was looking at blacklisting a number of Kyrgyz companies and individuals for violations of the anti-Russian sanctions.