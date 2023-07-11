Ukraine's accession to NATO would show it’s useless — Spanish political scientist

MADRID, July 11. /TASS/. Ukraine's accession to NATO would show that the North Atlantic Alliance is useless, Professor of political science at the Spanish University of Castilla-La Mancha Carlos Gonzalez-Villa told TASS.

According to him, there is no agreement among NATO members about Ukraine's potential membership. He also believes that promises to join the alliance do not matter, because Kiev was already promised that in 2008 at the summit in Bucharest. The analyst also doubts that Ukraine will ever be admitted to NATO. "If Ukraine joined NATO, NATO would show that it’s useless, because NATO would not engage in a large-scale war against Russia," the expert believes.

The upcoming NATO leaders' meeting will be held in Vilnius on July 11-12. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said earlier that President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky would attend the first meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council on the summit’s sidelines. However, he did not promise that Ukraine would be invited to join NATO after hostilities in the country are over.