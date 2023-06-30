Shooting at Chisinau airport opened by Tajik national — Moldovan PM

CHISINAU, June 30. /TASS/. Shooting at the Chisinau airport was opened by a 43-year-old Tajik national who was denied entry to Moldova, Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean said on Friday.

"A serious security incident occurred at Chisinau’s international airport. A 43-year-old Tajik citizen was denied entry to Moldova due to security considerations," he wrote on his Facebook account (Facebook is banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist).

When he was being escorted to a sterile area, he snatched a gun from one of the border guards and opened fire, killing two law enforcement officers and wounding a passenger, he said.