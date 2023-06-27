US to give Ukraine $500 mln in military aid including Stingers, Javelins — Pentagon

WASHINGTON, June 27. /TASS/. The US will provide Ukraine with another package of military assistance worth $500 million, the Pentagon said in a statement.

The package will include Stinger air defense systems, Javelin anti-tank missile systems and munitions for the Patriot air defense system. The package will also include 30 Bradley fighting vehicles and 25 Stryker armored personnel carriers.

There are also additional munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems; demolitions munitions; mine clearing equipment; 55mm and 105mm artillery rounds; tube-launched, optically-tracked, wire-guided (TOW) missiles; AT-4 anti-armor systems; High-speed Anti-radiation missiles (HARMs); precision aerial munitions; small arms and over 22 million rounds of small arms ammunition and grenades; thermal imagery systems and night vision devices; testing and diagnostic equipment to support vehicle maintenance and repair; spare parts, generators, and other field equipment.

This will be a drawdown of equipment from the Department of Defense inventories “to support Ukraine’s counteroffensive operations, strengthen its air defenses,” the statement said.

According to the Pentagon, since the start of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, Washington has provided assistance worth $40.5 billion to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and other Russian officials have repeatedly called attention to the danger that the weapons supplied by the West to Ukraine could spread to other regions. Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov has warned that the West’s militarization of Ukraine directly threatens European and global security.