Neither party to Ukrainian conflict able to score military victory, Brazilian leader warns

ROME, June 21. /TASS/. Achieving a military victory in the Ukrainian conflict is impossible, and so the parties should come to a peace agreement as soon as possible, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said in an interview with Italy’s Corriere della Sera newspaper published on Wednesday.

The Brazilian leader arrived on a visit to Italy where he will hold meetings with President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. He is also expected to meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican.

"Both counties (Russia and Ukraine - TASS) believe they can win in military terms but I don’t agree. I think that too few people are talking about peace. My concern is that with so many people around the world suffering from hunger and so many children left without food, we are engaged in a war instead of searching for a solution to the issue of inequality. It’s crucial that Russia and Ukraine find a common path to peace," Lula said.

When speaking about international relations, he emphasized the importance of the BRICS platform (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa). "We are confident that a multipolar world order is better than the unipolar one or bilateral confrontation. Creating ties between countries may help balance trends and ease disagreements," the Brazilian president noted.

Lula also supported the idea of reforming the United Nations Security Council. "This mechanism reflects the global balance as of 1945. Eighty years later, there needs to be an expanded Council where Latin America and Africa would have a voice, in order to really serve peace and security," he added.