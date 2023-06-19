Blinken discussed Chinese facility on Cuba during visit to Beijing — statement

WASHINGTON, June 19. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the reports about the base in Cuba used by Beijing to collect intelligence about the US during the negotiations with his Chinese counterparts, US Department of State Spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement Monday.

"The two sides discussed a range of global and regional security issues, including [the conflict in Ukraine], the DPRK’s provocative actions, and U.S. concerns with PRC intelligence activities in Cuba. The Secretary made clear that the United States will work with its allies and partners to advance our vision for a world that is free [and] open," the statement reads.

The Secretary of State also noted that "it remains a priority for the United States to resolve the cases of American citizens who are wrongfully detained or subject to exit bans in China."

According to the Department of State, Blinken underscored the "the importance of maintaining open channels of communication across the full range of issues to reduce the risk of miscalculation," adding that, while Washington will "compete vigorously," but will responsibly manage that competition so that the relationship "does not veer into conflict."

"The two sides underscored that the United States and China should work together to address shared transnational challenges, such as climate change, global macroeconomic stability, food security, public health, and counter-narcotics," the statement reads.

On June 8, the Wall Street Journal reported that a Chinese facility will allegedly be built in Cuba, which will make it possible to tap into and intercept electronic communications in the US’ southeast, where numerous US military bases are located, as well as track movements of US warships. Back then, US National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said that the WSJ report was imprecise. Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio Dominguez blasted the report as false and groundless. Meanwhile, the Chinese Foreign Ministry debunked the claims of espionage against the US from Cuba.

On June 12, Kirby said that the US Administration takes measures aimed at reduction of efficiency of the Chinese base on Cuba.