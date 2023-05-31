Security at Zaporozhye NPP does not depend on size of IAEA mission — official

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Sending more inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) will not make things at the facility any safer, Renat Karchaa, advisor to the CEO of Russia’s Rosenergoatom nuclear power plant operator, said on Wednesday.

"I cannot see any pros or cons in this (in a higher number of IAEA inspectors - TASS). Now, there are, on average, two or three inspectors. Well, there will be, okay, five or six. What will this change? Will it stop Ukraine’s aggressive intentions concerning the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant?" Karchaa said on the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

Earlier on Wednesday, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said that the IAEA planned to bolster its presence at the Zaporozhye NPP. Grossi explained that the move was being made due to the deteriorating situation caused by military activity around the NPP.

The seventh rotation of the IAEA’s mission passed without incident at the ZNPP on April 27. The eighth shift brought an Australian and a Slovak to the facility, who were to be replaced by experts from Argentina, Ireland and Morocco, but the rotation has been postponed twice because of Ukraine, and a new date has not yet been fixed.