Gagauzia demands that Moldova restores autonomous region’s authority – statement

CHISINAU, May 27. /TASS/. The congress of deputies of Gagauzia called on Moldovan authorities to bring national legislation in compliance with the autonomous region’s status and to stop cutting its authority, the lawmakers said in a resolution that will be forwarded to authorities of Moldova, Russia, the US, Turkey and to structures of the EU, OSCE and other international bodies.

The document demands to make the law "On special legal status of Gagauzia" constitutional and to restore the customs service, the tax inspection and other regional agencies that were eliminated earlier; to legally enshrine and ensure Gagauzia’s quota in the parliament of Moldova, in central executive bodies, judicial and law enforcement bodies in compliance with population proportions. The resolution states that Chisinau must stop its practice of cutting Gagauzia’s rights via cancelling its laws through courts; it must ensure transparency of funding from the national budget and international funds, and to outlaw political parties that advocate elimination of Moldova as an independent state.

The deputies scheduled their next congress for September 9, 2023.

"In case of further ignoring of legal demands to respect Gagauzia’s authority and competence and to cement the autonomy’s legal status in the constitution, all responsibility will lie with Moldova’s central bodies of power," the statement reads.