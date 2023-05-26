NATO force in Kosovo ignoring violence against Serbs — portal

BELGRADE, May 26. /TASS/. The NATO-led international security force in Kosovo (KFOR) is doing nothing despite Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic’s appeal to NATO that urgent measures be taken to stop violence against Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija, the Kosovo online portal said on Friday.

According to the portal, KFOR officers deployed in the area "are standing aside and are not reacting to the developments in the city," despite the fact that Kosovo police used tear gas and flash bang grenades to seize the administrative building in the city of Zvecan so that its newly elected mayor, Iljir Peci, could reach his office.

Elections to local self-governments in four municipalities - Zvecan, Zubin Potok, Leposavic and North Mitrovica - in northern Kosovo and Metohija were held on April 23. The elections were boycotted by the Serb List party because of Pristina’s non-fulfilment of its commitments. As a result, the voter turnout was a mere 3.47%, with 1,566 Albanians and only 13 out of 45,095 eligible Serbs taking part.