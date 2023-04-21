Berlin in contact with Moscow on issues of embassies’ staff — German foreign ministry

BERLIN, April 21. /TASS/. The German authorities have a line of communication with the Russian side to talk about issues relating to the two countries’ embassy employees, a spokesman for the German foreign ministry told TASS, commenting on media reports that Berlin has allegedly taken steps to reduce Russia’s diplomatic presence in Germany.

"The federal government is in contact with the Russian side about issues regarding the personnel of corresponding foreign missions," the spokesman said.

On March 25, the Focus media outlet said, citing sources in the foreign ministry, that German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock planned to declare more than 30 accredited Russian diplomats personae non gratae. According to the Focus, German security agencies claim that these diplomats use their diplomatic status to illegally obtain political, economic, military, and scientific information for subsequent use in acts of sabotage and dissemination of disinformation.

Commenting on these reports, a source in the Russian foreign ministry said that Russia would give a tough response to such steps.