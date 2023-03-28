Global security dialogue should replace arms race — Belarusian Foreign Ministry

MINSK, March 28. /TASS/. Minsk is confident that the rhetoric of confrontation and the arms race should be replaced with dialogue on bolstering the architecture of global security, the press service of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry told TASS on Tuesday.

"The Belarusian side is confident that to replace the confrontation rhetoric and the escalating arms race, a constructive and mutually respectful dialogue should emerge, directed at strengthening the architecture of global and regional security, multilateral disarmament mechanisms, non-proliferation and arms control, including in the nuclear sphere," the diplomatic agency said replying to a question by TASS about the outsized reaction by a number of countries to reports on the prospective deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons on Belarusian soil.

"We have been urging and continue to urge all our partners to [do] this," the Belarusian Foreign Ministry reiterated.

On March 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that Russia, at Minsk’s request, would deploy its tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, precisely the way the United States deployed its own nuclear weapons on the territory of its allies. Moscow has already handed over to Minsk the nuclear-capable Iskander system. According to the Russian leader, the construction of a storage facility for tactical nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory would be completed on July 1.