Grossi to travel to Zaporozhye NPP next week — IAEA statement

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi is scheduled to visit the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant next week to assess the safety and security situation at the facility and to underscore the urgent need to protect it during the ongoing military conflict, the IAEA said in a statement on Saturday.

"I’ve decided to travel again to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant to see for myself how the situation has evolved since September (Grossi’s latest visit to the NPP was on September 1, 2022 - TASS) and to talk to those operating the facility in these unprecedented and very difficult circumstances," the statement quoted Grossi as saying.

The upcoming visit is aimed at maintaining and improving the regular rotation of IAEA experts at the plant after the previous rotation, which was delayed by nearly a month, Grossi said.

"Despite our (IAEA) presence at the site for seven months now, the situation at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant is still precarious. The nuclear safety and security dangers are all too obvious, as is the necessity to act now to prevent an accident with potential radiological consequences to the health and the environment for people in Ukraine and beyond. I’m therefore continuing to work on a proposal to protect the plant," he said.

It will be Grossi’s second visit to the Zaporozhye NPP. After his first trip, the permanent IAEA mission stayed at the facility.